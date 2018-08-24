101-year-old Kirk Douglas takes a stroll with walking aid

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas, 101, strolled down the streets here with a walking aid.

The "Champion" actor wore a black tracksuit with matching sunglasses while he enjoyed the stroll in the Californian sunshine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kirk's outing comes just weeks after his 73-year-old son Michael revealed that his father still works out and has a trainer.

Kirk became a movie idol of his day as he starred in film after film. He portayed an international star playing a boxing hero in "Champion" (1949), which brought him his first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He even won raves for his role as a trouble musician in "Young Man with a Horn" (1950), playing opposite Lauren Bacall and Doris Day.