Andrew Scott joins 'Fleabag' for season 2

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Andrew Scott is set to join the cast of hit comedy series "Fleabag".

The BAFTA-winning "Sherlock" actor will join the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's show, which has begun filming in the UK and will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019, reports variety.com.

Scott joins the returning ensemble from Season 1, which includes actress Waller-Bridge, multi-BAFTA-winner Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford and Hugh Skinner.

Waller-Bridge won a BAFTA Television Award for best female performance in a comedy programme for the show's first season in 2016, one of the six nominations the show received, beating out Colman, who was nominated in the same category.

"I can't believe they let me do this again. I'm so happy to be back with the incredible 'Fleabag' team, and I'm as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us "Thank God for Andrew Scott," Waller-Bridge said.