Casey Affleck to produce sports drama 'Fencer'

The 43-year-old Casey Affleck will next be seen opposite Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in 'The Old Man and the Gun'.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:00 PM

Casey Affleck

Actor-director Casey Affleck (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-director Casey Affleck is all set to produce a sports drama film titled "Fencer", in which he will also do a supporting role.

Written and directed by Jasmine McGlade, the film will revolve around the character of a female fencer who attempts to make it to the US Olympic team while fighting her personal demons, reports variety.com.

Earlier this month, Affleck had addressed allegations of sexual harassment for the first time saying that he contributed to an "unprofessional environment" on the film set of "Im Still Here".

The 43-year-old Affleck will next be seen opposite Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in "The Old Man and the Gun", slated to release on September 28, 2019.

