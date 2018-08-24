Home Entertainment English

Ed King, co-writer of Sweet Home Alabama, passes away

According to a Facebook post shared on his account, King died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ed King

Former 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' guitarist Ed King (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Former 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' guitarist Ed King, who co-wrote the band's iconic hit 'Sweet Home Alabama', has passed away at 68.

According to a Facebook post shared on his account, King died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

"It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career," read the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' co-founder Gary Rossington, mourned King's demise and said, "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

King started his musical career in the 60s as he was the founding member of a psychedelic rock band 'Strawberry Alarm Clock', and was introduced to the members of 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' in 1968.

After joining the band in 1972, when he briefly replaced the bassist Leon Wilkeson, King wrote or co-wrote the band's hits such as Poison Whiskey, Saturday Night Special, and Swamp Music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ed King Ed King death Sweet Home Alabama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat