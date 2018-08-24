Ed King, co-writer of Sweet Home Alabama, passes away

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Former 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' guitarist Ed King, who co-wrote the band's iconic hit 'Sweet Home Alabama', has passed away at 68.

According to a Facebook post shared on his account, King died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

"It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career," read the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' co-founder Gary Rossington, mourned King's demise and said, "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

King started his musical career in the 60s as he was the founding member of a psychedelic rock band 'Strawberry Alarm Clock', and was introduced to the members of 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' in 1968.

After joining the band in 1972, when he briefly replaced the bassist Leon Wilkeson, King wrote or co-wrote the band's hits such as Poison Whiskey, Saturday Night Special, and Swamp Music.