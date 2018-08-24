'Hostel' director Eli Roth on date with Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah
LOS ANGELES: "Hostel" director Eli Roth went out on a date with Noor Alfallah, the former lover of singer Mick Jagger.
Their lunch outing in a series of dates comes two months after the director split from his wife Lorenza Izzo last month, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Alfallah wore a black skintight vest top and leggings, and Roth sported a white casual t-shirt with a pair of black jeans.
Both of them were first linked in August as they attended a wedding reception in Malibu.