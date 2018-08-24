Home Entertainment English

'Hostel' director Eli Roth on date with Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Eli Roth and Noor Alfallah's lunch outing in a series of dates comes two months after the director split from his wife Lorenza Izzo last month.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Eli Roth

Hostel director Eli Roth (Photo | Eli Roth Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Hostel" director Eli Roth went out on a date with Noor Alfallah, the former lover of singer Mick Jagger.

Their lunch outing in a series of dates comes two months after the director split from his wife Lorenza Izzo last month, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alfallah wore a black skintight vest top and leggings, and Roth sported a white casual t-shirt with a pair of black jeans.

Both of them were first linked in August as they attended a wedding reception in Malibu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eli Roth Noor Alfallah Mick Jagger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat