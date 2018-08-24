Home Entertainment English

James Bond movie to miss 2019 release date

Director Danny Boyle and the Bond team were at odds over a script penned by Boyle collaborator John Hodge.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Danny Boyle

Director Danny Boyle (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: With the abrupt exit of director Danny Boyle, the next instalment in the James Bond film franchise will miss its scheduled release date in 2019.

The North American release date for the 25th Bond film was November 8, 2019.

It's possible the film may not hit theatres until late 2020, hollywoodreporter.com quoted several sources as saying.

ALSO READ: Danny Boyle exits James Bond 25 due to 'creative differences'

Even before Boyle departed, there was talk of pushing the movie's release to early 2020.

The helmer's exit over creative differences was revealed in a tweet earlier this week by Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and actor Daniel Craig. Boyle was set to start shooting in early December.

Boyle and the Bond team were at odds over a script penned by Boyle collaborator John Hodge. A previous draft was written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who also wrote "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

