Jennifer Lopez to auction 'Shades of Blue' wardrobe for a cause

Items available include Jennifer Lopez's camel pants and silk striped blouse, her olive jacket and jeans outfit, and her parka.

Published: 24th August 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is auctioning the wardrobe from her TV show "Shades of Blue" in an effort to raise money for Puerto Rico.

The "On the floor" singer partnered with the Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Programme for the auction, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to a report in TMZ, the funds raised will go to "struggling communities in Puerto Rico that were decimated from Hurricane Maria last year".

The auction is currently taking place on Screenbid - a website dedicated to selling off costumes and other collectibles from hit shows and movies.

Items available include Lopez's camel pants and silk striped blouse, her olive jacket and jeans outfit, and her parka, as well as hundreds of others.

Each piece has starting bids of $50, and the "wardrobe is expected to fetch thousands of dollars each".

The auction comes to a close on September 9.

The final episode of "Shades of Blue" aired on August 19. The actress can still be seen on television judging "World of Dance", season one of which was aired in India on Zee Cafe.

