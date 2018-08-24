'Kin' was our version of 'The Sword in the Stone​' fable: Josh Baker

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Director Josh Baker says the forthcoming movie "Kin", co-directed by Jonathan Baker, is their version of "The Sword in the Stone" fable.

The upcoming crime-thriller "Kin" brings out a sci-fi twist in the story narrating the complex family relationships.

"It's about a boy who has experienced loss and is drawn to something that only he can hold and ultimately wield. This is the sci-fi version of a very familiar tale. Only here, we have a 14-year-old boy holding an alien weapon," Jonathan said in a statement.

Josh added: "The movie was our version of 'The Sword in the Stone' fable."

Behind all the complex clutter of a subtle character-driven family thriller drama, the origin of the weapon becomes a question.

Screenwriter Dan Casey said: "The thing that's most important for the story is that the weapon represents unknown possibilities. You don't really know what the weapon can do when you first find it, and the mystery of that carries us into the second half of the film."

"Kin" will be distributed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures in India.