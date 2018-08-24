Reality TV show judge Simon Cowell gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV show judge-producer Simon Cowell has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their four-year-old son Eric, as well as Lauren's son Adam, who she had with former spouse Andrew Silverman, the 58-year-old Cowell was honoured for his services to television on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It's been a blast, the last 18 years. If anyone says fame is a bad thing, I don't know what you're talking about. It's the best thing in the world.

"Who would've got the biggest kick out of this? My mum and dad, and maybe they're looking down and now I can look over to my son Eric and say maybe one day you'll get one of these as well," Cowell told the crowd.

Cowell, whose star is number 2,642 on the Walk Of Fame, first appeared on TV as a judge on talent show "Pop Idol" which began in 2001, and later joined shows like "The X Factor" and "American Idol".

During the ceremony, Cowell also paid tribute to Lauren and thanked her for the constant support.

"Lauren, you have been my rock over the last few years. And one thing I was thinking about today was who would have got the biggest kick out of this and it's my mum and dad, and they are not here."