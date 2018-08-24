Home Entertainment English

Singer Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary suffered miscarriage before first pregnancy

On Wednesday, April Love Geary took to Instagram Stories to answer some questions, and got very candid with her fans.

Published: 24th August 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

April Love Geary

Model April Love Geary (Photo | April Love Geary Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Robin Thickes girlfriend April Love Geary says she suffered a miscarriage before her first pregnancy.

Gearly announced earlier this week that she was pregnant with her second child, just six months after giving birth to the couple's daughter, Mia.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to answer some questions, and got very candid with her fans, reports etonline.com.

When one of her Instagram followers asked if she had any fear of miscarriages, Geary replied: "I had one before Mia. But I'm not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn't good for the baby. Life happens and we can't control everything."

Her second pregnancy wasn't planned.

"I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous."

Geary isn't scared about having children close in age "at all".

"My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now. I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age, haha," she added.

While she doesn't have a preference for having a boy or girl, she said: "I'm hoping for healthy and happy."

This will be the third child for Thicke, who shares son Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

TAGS
Robin Thickes April Love Geary April Love Geary miscarriage

