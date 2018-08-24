'Suspiria': Watch Dakota Johnson in the terrifying trailer

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The first trailer of Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria starring Dakota Johnson in the lead role is finally out. It is a remake of cult classic thriller and horror 'Suspiria'.

Amazon Studios dropped the trailer, where Dakota Johnson portrays the role of a dance student, who unintentionally finds herself in the middle of a suspicious coven of witches at an academy.

Guadagnino, who has made some intimate character features like 'Call Me By Your Name', is reuniting with Johnson and Tilda Swinton, who plays the role of the elite school's artistic director Madame Blanc. The trio has previously worked together in 'A Bigger Splash'. He has also previously worked with Swinton on 'I am Love', reported Variety.

The movie also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.

The original was directed by Dario Argento in 1977, which starred Jessica Harper.

The terrifying horror movie will release on 2 November worldwide. It will make its world premiere at Venice Film Festival, and Amazon studios is opening the movie in New York and L.A. on 26 October, a week before its nationwide release.