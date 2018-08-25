Courteney Cox to star in 'Shameless' season nine 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Courteney Cox will be guest starring in the ninth season of 'Shameless'.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star will play Jen Wagner, a famous actor with a past problem with alcohol who hires Lip (Jeremy Allen White) as her sober companion while she is in town.

Actor Katey Sagal will also be appearing in the upcoming ninth season.

Sagal, 64, best known for "Sons of Anarchy", will be having a recurring role as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient that Frank (William H Macy) is immediately infatuated with when he encounters her in the ER.

The ninth season of "Shameless" will premiere on Showtime in September next year.