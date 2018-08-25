Home Entertainment English

Courteney Cox to star in 'Shameless' season nine 

The ninth season of 'Shameless' will premiere on Showtime in September next year.

Published: 25th August 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Courteney Cox

Actress Jennifer Aniston (C) and Courteney Cox. (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Courteney Cox will be guest starring in the ninth season of 'Shameless'.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star will play Jen Wagner, a famous actor with a past problem with alcohol who hires Lip (Jeremy Allen White) as her sober companion while she is in town.

Actor Katey Sagal will also be appearing in the upcoming ninth season.

Sagal, 64, best known for "Sons of Anarchy", will be having a recurring role as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient that Frank (William H Macy) is immediately infatuated with when he encounters her in the ER.

The ninth season of "Shameless" will premiere on Showtime in September next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Courteney Cox Katey Sagal Sons of Anarchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5