Dominic Monaghan to star in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dominic Monaghan has joined the cast of "Star Wars: Episode XI".

The 41-year-old actor, best known for his role in Peter Jackson's epic film trilogy "The Lord of the Rings", has been vocal about his dream of starring in a Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film reunites Monaghan with "Lost" creator and executive producer, JJ Abrams, who co-wrote and is directing the Episode IX.

The details of his character have not been revealed by the studio.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver are expected to return.

This is Abrams' return as director - he helmed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) and was asked to come back to direct the latest installment after Colin Trevorrow exited following creative differences.