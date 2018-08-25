Emma Watson in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson is in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'.

According to Variety, the 28-year-old is playing the part that was originally intended for Emma Stone, who was unable to join the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Also Read | Emma Watson is very intelligent, cool: John Boyega

Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet are also in talks to star in the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

The novel, which follows the March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy - in post-Civil War America, has gone through numerous adaptations.

It was previously adapted into a 1994 feature starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst.