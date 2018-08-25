Home Entertainment English

Emma Watson in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet are also in talks to star in the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

Published: 25th August 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Emma Watson (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C:  'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson is in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'.

According to Variety, the 28-year-old is playing the part that was originally intended for Emma Stone, who was unable to join the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Also Read | Emma Watson is very intelligent, cool: John Boyega

Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet are also in talks to star in the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

The novel, which follows the March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy - in post-Civil War America, has gone through numerous adaptations.

It was previously adapted into a 1994 feature starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emma Watson Greta Gerwig Little Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5