Jude Law hints at 'Sherlock Holmes 3

Published: 25th August 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jude Law

Jude Law ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like actor Jude Law is all set to reprise his role of Dr John Watson in the upcoming movie 'Sherlock Holmes 3'.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 'Captain Marvel' star said, "We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their co-dependency. We are going to examine, it has been several years since we have seen them. We are going to play up the fact that they haven't seen each other for a long time either."

Recently, Robert Downey Jr also took to his Twitter handle and teased re-starting on the franchise. He uploaded a video of him as Sherlock Holmes and wrote, "Practicing my Sherlock face."

The franchise's title is yet to be announced. It is slated to premiere on Christmas, 2020.

