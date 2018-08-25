Jude Law hints at 'Sherlock Holmes 3

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like actor Jude Law is all set to reprise his role of Dr John Watson in the upcoming movie 'Sherlock Holmes 3'.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 'Captain Marvel' star said, "We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their co-dependency. We are going to examine, it has been several years since we have seen them. We are going to play up the fact that they haven't seen each other for a long time either."

Recently, Robert Downey Jr also took to his Twitter handle and teased re-starting on the franchise. He uploaded a video of him as Sherlock Holmes and wrote, "Practicing my Sherlock face."

The franchise's title is yet to be announced. It is slated to premiere on Christmas, 2020.