Home Entertainment English

Criminals who wanted to burgle Demi Lovato's house arrested

A group of thieves were arrested shortly after news broke that Lovato was out of the hospital and in an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

demi_lovato

Singer Demi Lovato (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Demi Lovato's house was to be targeted by criminals while she is in a rehabilitation centre but the police tracked them earlier.

Law enforcement sources told tmz.com that a group of thieves were arrested shortly after news broke that Lovato was out of the hospital and in an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

The sources said the arrests were not related to Lovato, but upon investigation police officials found electronic communications among the criminals meant to rob Lovato while she was away.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) then added extra patrols around her house to keep an eye on any suspicious activity, the sources added. So far, it has worked and no break-ins or burglaries at her place have taken place.

Lovato suffered a near-death drug overdose last month. The singer went to a rehabilitation centre after being hospitalized for more than a week. She left the centre for a few days to see a mental health and addiction specialist in Chicago. She is now back in the facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Demi Lovato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5