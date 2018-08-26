John Krasinski open to someone else directing 'A Quiet Place' sequel

By IANS

LONDON: Actor-director John Krasinski, who shot to fame with the critically-acclaimed "A Quiet Place", is open to have someone else direct the sequel.

Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the horror film and also starred in it along with his wife Emily Blunt, told IANS that while he was trying to come up with an idea for the sequel, he won't mind if someone else has a great idea and directs the next film in the franchise.

"If I come up with an idea that I really like and that I can see it through, then yes, I'm not opposed to directing it. But I have never done a directing franchise thing and as (far as) franchises go, the best ideas win. So if a director came in with a really cool take, I'd say 'Go with it'. But I am trying to come up with an idea that I love," he said.

Krasinski said he wanted to come up with something that earned the same kind of love that the audience gave to the first movie.

"What I really cared about was not only that it was a financial success but also that people really connected to the story. So I would hate for the studio to just put something out there where people are like 'you blew it'," he said.

Krasinki will soon be seen in Prime Original series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan", which is slated to release on August 31 on Amazon Prime Video.