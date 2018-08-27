Home Entertainment English

Fan rushes to stage at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Atlanta concert

American singer couple Beyonce and Jay-Z had a bit of a scare when a fan ran up some steps to the stage during their 'On the Run II' tour concert in Atlanta.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z. (Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer couple Beyonce and Jay-Z had a bit of a scare when a fan ran up some steps to the stage during their 'On the Run II' tour concert in Atlanta.

Identified as Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, he ran onto the stage and approached Jay-Z and was quickly stopped by people who were with the singer on Saturday, confirmed E!Online. The couple was unharmed after the ruckus.

The duo had kicked off their tour with the first performance at Ford Field in Michigan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jay-Z

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6