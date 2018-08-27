Fan rushes to stage at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Atlanta concert

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer couple Beyonce and Jay-Z had a bit of a scare when a fan ran up some steps to the stage during their 'On the Run II' tour concert in Atlanta.

Identified as Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, he ran onto the stage and approached Jay-Z and was quickly stopped by people who were with the singer on Saturday, confirmed E!Online. The couple was unharmed after the ruckus.

The duo had kicked off their tour with the first performance at Ford Field in Michigan.