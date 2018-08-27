Hollywood is definitely changing: Emma Thompson

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Emma Thompson believes that change is in effect in the Hollywood and gave credit for it to the movements like #MeToo and Time's Up that started against workplace sexual harassment.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner voiced her opinion on the movements that started last year after a number of women came forward with their stories of sexual harassment.

"Hollywood is definitely changing. #MeToo has been a wonderful moment of clarity. When I was a young woman, older men in the industry would constantly try it on.

"I was always able to say no, and they took that for an answer. What younger women have to encounter terrifies me," Thompsom said.

The 59-year-old actor has been vocal in the past about sexual harassment in the film industry, particularly in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Ahead of the BAFTA Awards in February this year, Thompson was one of the signatories of an open letter to speak out about sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse.