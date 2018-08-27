Home Entertainment English

Hollywood is definitely changing: Emma Thompson

Actor Emma Thompson believes that change is in effect in the Hollywood and gave credit for it to the movements like #MeToo and Time's Up that started against workplace sexual harassment.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Emma Thompson | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Emma Thompson believes that change is in effect in the Hollywood and gave credit for it to the movements like #MeToo and Time's Up that started against workplace sexual harassment.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner voiced her opinion on the movements that started last year after a number of women came forward with their stories of sexual harassment.

"Hollywood is definitely changing. #MeToo has been a wonderful moment of clarity. When I was a young woman, older men in the industry would constantly try it on.

"I was always able to say no, and they took that for an answer. What younger women have to encounter terrifies me," Thompsom said.

The 59-year-old actor has been vocal in the past about sexual harassment in the film industry, particularly in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Ahead of the BAFTA Awards in February this year, Thompson was one of the signatories of an open letter to speak out about sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emma Thompson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6