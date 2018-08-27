Home Entertainment English

Paris Jackson's birthday wish for godfather Macaulay Culkin

Culkin has been close to late Michael Jackson's daughter since birth.

Published: 27th August 2018 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Macaulay Culkin Is Fiercely 'Protective' of Paris Jackson. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor-model Paris Jackson celebrated godfather and 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin's birthday with an adorable wish.

The 20-year-old took to social media to mark Culkin's 38th birthday as she posted a slideshow of flashback pictures - including a snap of their matching tattoos, which they got last year.

"Happiest of birthdays mack attack," Jackson wrote in the caption. "I love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. Always."

(Instagram | Paris Jackson)

Culkin has been close to late Michael Jackson's daughter since birth. He was close to the music icon - who passed away in 2009 - from an early age. The former child star is also said to be the godfather of the late King of Pop's sons Prince and Bigi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paris Jackson Macaulay Culkin home alone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love