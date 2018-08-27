Paris Jackson's birthday wish for godfather Macaulay Culkin

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor-model Paris Jackson celebrated godfather and 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin's birthday with an adorable wish.

The 20-year-old took to social media to mark Culkin's 38th birthday as she posted a slideshow of flashback pictures - including a snap of their matching tattoos, which they got last year.

"Happiest of birthdays mack attack," Jackson wrote in the caption. "I love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. Always."

(Instagram | Paris Jackson)

Culkin has been close to late Michael Jackson's daughter since birth. He was close to the music icon - who passed away in 2009 - from an early age. The former child star is also said to be the godfather of the late King of Pop's sons Prince and Bigi.