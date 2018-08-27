She knew the pills were strong: Demi Lovato's drug dealer

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Brandon Johnson, the man who supplied American singer Demi Lovato with drugs, said she knew what she was walking into when she overdosed in July.

According to TMZ, Johnson said that the morning Demi overdosed, she texted him at 4am, asking him to come over. He admitted that he read between the lines and brought pills and they ended up freebasing together.

He even revealed that the frequently got together to do drugs. Johnson said that Demi was well aware of how strong the pills were.

Defending himself, Johnson stated that when he left at around 7-8 am, Demi was sleeping with no sign of distress. Demi was, however, found in deep distress at around 11:30 am.

In June, Johnson was arrested with a stash of guns, drugs and cash, a month before he allegedly supplied drugs to Demi.

In July, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old, who is known for her struggle with drugs for years, gave fans a sneak peek into her life when she talked about it in the documentary- 'Simply Complicated'. Demi even opened up about her addiction to drugs in her single 'Sober', which was released in June.