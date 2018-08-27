'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star Israel Broussard apologises for offensive tweets

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" breakout star Israel Broussard has apologised for the past comments that he made on Twitter.

A series of old tweets by the 24-year-old actor were unearthed by social media users in which he appears to refuse a 'gay' role, accused the Black Lives Matter movement for causing division in the US, and mocked Japan following an earthquake in Tohoku in 2011.

The alleged tweets prompted a backlash on Twitter after which the actor posted a brief statement where he apologized and vowed to work toward becoming "a more informed and educated" person.

"I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media," he wrote.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize.

This has been a pivotal life lesson for me.

I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself," he added.

Netflix's "To All The Boys I've Loved Before", an adaptation of the novel trilogy by Jenny Han, has become a huge hit film.

It follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), and what happens when her high school world is turned upside down when love letters she wrote to the boys she liked are mysteriously sent out without warning.