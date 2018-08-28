Home Entertainment English

11-year-old Chicago girl gets heart transplant after visit by Drake

A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming "I'm getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!"

This Monday, Aug, 20, 2018 photo provided by the rapper Drake shows him posing with Sofia Sanchez, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Drake surprised her after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's 'In My Feelings' and invited him to her birthday party. Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: A suburban Chicago girl has received a heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.

A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming "I'm getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!"

Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital. The Canadian rapper visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, "In My Feelings." The video inspired a viral dance craze.

Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer says Sofia's nine-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.

 

