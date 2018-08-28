Home Entertainment English

Alec Baldwin to play Bruce Wayne's father in 'Joker'

Baldwin will play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman's father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.

LOS ANGELES: Alec Baldwin has joined "Joker" with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

The 60-year-old actor will play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman's father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the script portrays Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump.

To be directed by Todd Phillips, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019 as release date.

To be directed by Todd Philips from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver, the film "centres around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen.

Phillips' exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale", the studio had earlier said in a statement.

It will be produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff and executive-produced by Richard Baratta.

