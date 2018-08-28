Home Entertainment English

Eddie Murphy to become a father for the 10th time

The 57-year-old actor's representative said in a statement that Murphy and his partner Paige Butcher are pregnant with their second kid.

Published: 28th August 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Eddie Murphy (AP Photo/NBC, Peter Kramer, file).

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Eddie Murphy is set to become a father for the tenth time.

The 57-year-old actor's representative said in a statement that Murphy and his partner Paige Butcher are pregnant with their second kid.

The news comes after Butcher, 39, was spotted with a baby bump this month.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," Murphy's rep said.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2012, already have daughter Izzy (two).

The "Dr Doolittle" star has oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely.

He shares daughters Bella, 16, Zola, 18, Shayne, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles, 25, with former wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also has son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood, and shares daughter Angel, 11, with former Spice Girl Mel B.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eddie Murphy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love