Eddie Murphy to become a father for the 10th time

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Eddie Murphy is set to become a father for the tenth time.

The 57-year-old actor's representative said in a statement that Murphy and his partner Paige Butcher are pregnant with their second kid.

The news comes after Butcher, 39, was spotted with a baby bump this month.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," Murphy's rep said.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2012, already have daughter Izzy (two).

The "Dr Doolittle" star has oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely.

He shares daughters Bella, 16, Zola, 18, Shayne, 23, and Bria, 28, and son Miles, 25, with former wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also has son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood, and shares daughter Angel, 11, with former Spice Girl Mel B.