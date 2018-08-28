Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein seeks to appeal judge's casting couch ruling

The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court Monday asking a judge to let them immediately appeal his ruling two weeks ago that gave the lawsuit the green light.

Published: 28th August 2018

In this Monday, July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein want to appeal a court ruling that lets an aspiring actress' lawsuit equating Hollywood's casting couch to sex trafficking move forward.

Kadian Noble said that Weinstein molested her in 2014 in a Cannes, France, hotel room.

Judge Robert Sweet ruled that the lawsuit was fairly brought under sex trafficking laws because the proverbial casting couch could be considered a "commercial sex act."

Weinstein's lawyers argued there was no legal precedent for the ruling. They said the sex trafficking statute could not be used if there was no allegation of trafficking women.

