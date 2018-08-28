Matthew Newton exits, Tate Taylor to take over Jessica Chastain's 'Eve'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tate Taylor is now all set to reunite with Jessica Chastain for the indie action movie, 'Eve', following the backlash received by the original director.

The movie, recently lost its original helmer, Matthew Newton, due to accusations of assault and domestic violence against him.

In 2010, the Australian filmmaker's then-fiancee Rachael Taylor accused him of "two unprovoked assaults". The two-year domestic violence order against him was later breached, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Newton exited the project, writing, "Yesterday I notified Jessica Chastain and the other producers on the film Eve that I will be stepping down as director. Since the announcement of this film, the responses have not fallen on deaf ears. I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past."

Taylor has also directed 'Get on Up' and 'The Girl on the Train', and is currently working on the Blumhouse thriller 'Ma'.