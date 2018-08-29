Dakota and Elle Fanning's parents finalise their divorce

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Dakota and Elle Fannings parents are officially divorced after over 25 years of marriage.

Steven and Heather Fanning's "marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," according to court documents obtained by people.com and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday, reports people.com.

Their divorce was finalised on August 24.

Steven and Heather, both 51, are not seeking spousal support, according to the documents.

However, the paperwork does show the former couple has a "marital settlement agreement" outside of the documents, which may indicate how they privately handled the division of their assets.

Steven first filed for divorce in 2016 but the couple later reconciled, according to The Blast, which also reported that he filed for the second time in January.

Steven and Heather will not be collecting child support as Dakota is 24 years old, and Elle is 20.

Dakota and Elle Fanning have yet to publicly address their parents' split.