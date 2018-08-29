Home Entertainment English

'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith to to play a key role in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Matt Smith

Actor Matt Smith (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Matt Smith has reportedly been cast in an unspecified role in "Star Wars: Episode XI".

Sources have confirmed to EW that "The Crown" star will play a "key role" in the JJ Abrams-directed film, not just a cameo.

Smith, who received an Emmy nomination for playing Prince Philip in the Netflix royal drama, also played the 11th incarnation in UK sci-fi series "Doctor Who".

Other cast members include Keri Russell and Dominic Monaghan.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver are expected to return.

"Episode XI" is currently shooting in England and is slated to release on December 19.

Matt Smith

