Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits to go on public display

The exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand on the steps of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, after their wedding ceremony. | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

