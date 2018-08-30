Alec Baldwin exits 'Joker' film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Alec Baldwin has dropped out of "Joker" with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

Two days ago, the 60-year-old actor had joined the film's cast and was supposed to play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman's father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Baldwin said the he is no longer attached to project and cited "scheduling" issues as the reason for his departure.

"I'm no longer doing that movie. I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part," he said.

The actor also took to Twitter to share the news, saying "Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips' 'JOKER' as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening."

To be directed by Phillips, who also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019 as release date.