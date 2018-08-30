DC's video streaming service to go live on Batman Day

Home Entertainment English

CALIFORNIA: DC fans rejoice! The company is going live with a dedicated streaming platform for all things DC. The service is scheduled to launch on September 15, 2018.

The service will allow members access to the library of TV, film, and comics by DC.

It will also include a wide range of classic TV shows including Lois and Clark, and an HD remastered version of Batman: The Animated Series, The Verge reported.

The first original show by DC, called Titans, will also air on the service on October 12, 2018 after premiering earlier at the New York Comic Con.

The service will cost subscribers USD 7.99 a month, or USD 74.99 for 15 months with the first three months as free.

Taking to Twitter, the company revealed that the service is scheduled to launch on September 15, while the first original show, 'Titans', will premiere at New York Comic Con on October 3, after which it will be available on the streaming service from October 12.

The company further said, "It's official! #DCUniverse is launching on September 15th on #BatmanDay! Don't miss out on the exciting pre-order that gives you 3 months free! Become a member today! https://yourdcu.com/twldls #DCULiveStream."

Currently, the service will be made available only in the US.

