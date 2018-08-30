Home Entertainment English

Nick Jonas joins Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull in 'UglyDolls'

The 25-year-old musician, who recently got engaged to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, will voice act and perform an original song in the film.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Nick Jonas has joined the voice cast of animated feature "UglyDolls".

The 25-year-old musician, who recently got engaged to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, will voice act and perform an original song in the film, reported Variety.

Jonas joins previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull in the project.

"The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself, and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up," said Jonas.

"I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can't wait to get started," he added.

"UglyDolls", based on the toy line created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, will follow the town of Uglyville, where Moxy and her UglyDoll friends confront what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved.

"Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he's also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms.

"Over the last several years, Nick has proven there's not much he can't do, and we're ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda