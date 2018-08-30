Nick Jonas joins Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull in 'UglyDolls'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Nick Jonas has joined the voice cast of animated feature "UglyDolls".

The 25-year-old musician, who recently got engaged to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, will voice act and perform an original song in the film, reported Variety.

Jonas joins previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull in the project.

"The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself, and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up," said Jonas.

"I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can't wait to get started," he added.

"UglyDolls", based on the toy line created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, will follow the town of Uglyville, where Moxy and her UglyDoll friends confront what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved.

"Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he's also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms.

"Over the last several years, Nick has proven there's not much he can't do, and we're ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film," he added.