Home Entertainment English

Eminem teases fans with teaser of 'Venom' song

The American rapper has uploaded a 15-second teaser of his song from the upcoming action-packed film 'Venom'.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Eminem (Photo | Twitter@Eminem)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Eminem has something interesting lined up for all the Marvel fans out there. The American rapper has uploaded a 15-second teaser of his song from the upcoming action-packed film 'Venom'.

The hard to resist explosive beats and ominous lyrics, "Knock, knock, let the devil in", aptly matches the dark vibe of the film.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.

 

This new update comes as an appetizer for all the Marvelites while they eagerly wait for 'Venom' to hit the big screen.

Also read:

Tom Hardy says he is signed on for two more 'Venom' films

'Venom' not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirms Joe Russo​  

Tom Hardy impresses all with 'Venom' avatar

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venom Eminem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing