Eminem teases fans with teaser of 'Venom' song

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Eminem has something interesting lined up for all the Marvel fans out there. The American rapper has uploaded a 15-second teaser of his song from the upcoming action-packed film 'Venom'.

The hard to resist explosive beats and ominous lyrics, "Knock, knock, let the devil in", aptly matches the dark vibe of the film.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures, Venom is scheduled to release on October 5, 2018, in US theatres with international rollout commencing the same week.

This new update comes as an appetizer for all the Marvelites while they eagerly wait for 'Venom' to hit the big screen.

