Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Ariana Grande releases 'Thank U, Next' video

After teasing the song for weeks, Grande shared it on her social media.

Published: 01st December 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande in a still from the album. (Photo: YouTube grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pop star Ariana Grande has finally unveiled the much-anticipated video of 'Thank U, Next'.

After teasing the song for weeks, Grande shared it on her social media.

The music video pays homage to many famous chick flicks like '13 Going on 30', 'Mean Girls', 'Legally Blonde' and 'Bring it On'. From Kris Jenner to 'Legally Blonde' actor Jennifer Coolidge, it also features a number of celebrity cameos.

In the clip, the 25-year-old even talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as "so sweet," Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a "great dancer," and Pete Davidson, whom she said she would "love u always," adding, "Sry I dipped."

The song "broke the internet" as soon it was released. According to YouTube, the service was unable to handle the stream of comments on the video after it went live. "the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit)," read a tweet from Team YouTube.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ariana Grande Thank U Next

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp