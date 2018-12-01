WATCH | Ariana Grande releases 'Thank U, Next' video

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pop star Ariana Grande has finally unveiled the much-anticipated video of 'Thank U, Next'.

After teasing the song for weeks, Grande shared it on her social media.

The music video pays homage to many famous chick flicks like '13 Going on 30', 'Mean Girls', 'Legally Blonde' and 'Bring it On'. From Kris Jenner to 'Legally Blonde' actor Jennifer Coolidge, it also features a number of celebrity cameos.

In the clip, the 25-year-old even talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as "so sweet," Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a "great dancer," and Pete Davidson, whom she said she would "love u always," adding, "Sry I dipped."

The song "broke the internet" as soon it was released. According to YouTube, the service was unable to handle the stream of comments on the video after it went live. "the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit)," read a tweet from Team YouTube.