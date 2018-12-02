Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga breaks her silence on texts criticizing Katy Perry

The texts were revealed in court documents used in the legal battle between Kesha and Dr Luke that started in 2014.

Published: 02nd December 2018

Lady Gaga, Kate Perry

Singers Lady Gaga and Kate Perry (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga has set the record straight that she and Katy Perry are close friends after old texts of her blasting the singer leaked online.

In an exchange with Kesha in 2016, Gaga and Kesha called Perry ''mean'' for not reporting producer Dr Luke for allegedly raping her, an allegation both Perry and Dr Luke deny.

''@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We've gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We've matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story,'' Gaga tweeted.

''Love you too friend. Onward and upward," Perry replied.

In the text exchange Kesha told Gaga that she "was crying a lot today and needed my mom. I'm really upset with Katy Perry. She could bring the whole thing to a head but she won't," according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The disagreement spurs from what Perry maintains is a misunderstanding that Perry was also sexually assaulted by Dr Luke, but refused to speak out in support of Kesha.

Perry denied Kesha's claim that she was "raped by the same man" in a July 2017 deposition, responding to the claims with "Absolutely not".

Gaga replied to Kesha's texts about Perry, saying, "She is probably really afraid to lose everything. U are really strong standing up to him, she's not as strong as u yet.

Kesha replied, "your right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she's so mean. it's hard," to which Gaga responded, "Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she's mean. She makes me angry about s*** I just try to have empathy for her." 

In her 2017 deposition, Perry responded to Kesha and Gaga's claims, saying, "They think I was raped and I was not".

In a statement on Friday, Sean Cassidy, a spokesman for Gaga, had said in a statement, "These text messages paint a picture of one friend trying to help another through an extraordinary difficult time. They are several years old and in no way reflect Lady Gaga's relationship with Katy Perry. These are private texts that along with personal information from other high-profile individuals have been publicly filed to generate media attention for this case.

Lady Gaga Katy Perry



