Home Entertainment English

US going through grotesque version of nationalism: Robert De Niro

De Niro was emotional as he received the honour from filmmaker Martin Scorsese, whom he called his friend, lifelong collaborator.

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Robert De Niro

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro (File | AP)

By IANS

MARRAKECH: Actor Robert De Niro made a stringent criticism of the US administration without naming President Donald Trump as he accepted his honorary award at the Marrakech Film Festival here.

De Niro was emotional as he received the honour from filmmaker Martin Scorsese, whom he called his "friend, lifelong collaborator" and "one of the greatest blessings of (his) life", reported variety.com.

The Oscar-winning actor said: "Sadly, in my country, we're going through a period of grotesque version of nationalism. Not the kind of nationalism where we celebrate the quality and character of our diverse population; but rather a diabolic form of nationalism marked by greed, xenophobia and selfishness under the banner of 'America First'.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro reacts on split from wife Grace Hightower

"This stands in contrast with what brings us tonight. The arts don't respect borders... the arts celebrate diversity, origins and ideas. Look at us here tonight we're enjoying films from 29 countries; we're united in our love for films and our common humanity," added De Niro, drawing repeated ovations and cheers from the audience.

Scorsese introduced De Niro's tribute with a moving, funny and vibrant speech in which he paid homage to the actor's "amazing body of work" before showing a sprawling and meticulous selection of clips - some of which were entire scenes - from De Niro's films.

The filmmaker said De Niro has the "uncanny ability to get the viewer to empathize with some really horrific characters" and draw the viewer "to the humanity inside the monster."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Robert De Niro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp