Marvel Studios releases new poster of 'Captain Marvel'

Captain Marvel is directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and produced by Kevin Feige.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Brie Larson

Bollywood actor Brie Larson (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to start a new chapter by welcoming 'Captain Marvel' series. Marvel Studios released a new poster of superhero 'Captain Marvel' on December 3.

In the poster, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is all set for her glory. The background of the poster is indicating her life and mysterious mission on Earth.

The Movie is set to debut on March 8, 2019.

Captain Marvel is directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and produced by Kevin Feige. Late Stan Lee, Louis D'Esposito, Patricia Whitcher, Jonathan Schwartz, and Victoria Alonso are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The much awaited 'Captain Marvel' will feature Brie Larson in the lead role. The cast list also includes Samuel L Jackson, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Clark Gregg, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

