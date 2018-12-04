Eddie Murphy, fiancee Paige Butcher welcome his 10th child

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Comedian Eddie Murphy and fiancee Paige Butcher have welcomed a baby boy - the actor's tenth child.

The 'Nutty Professor' star and the Australian model, who are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, have named their newborn Max Charles Murphy, reports E! Online.

He was born on Friday and weighed six pounds (approx. three kilograms). According to a statement from Murphy's publicist, Arnold Robinson, "Both mother and son are doing well."

The 57-year-old actor has been dating the 39-year-old model and actor since 2012.

Meanwhile, Murphy's oldest child, Eric, is 29.

On the work front, the new dad's next film is the Rudy Ray Moore biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name,' which also stars Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson and Keegan-Michael Key. (ANI)