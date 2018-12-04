Home Entertainment English

Grammy nominations announcement delayed for George HW Bush's memorial service

The funeral service for the 41st president - who died last week aged 94 - will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Grammy Award statue. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The nominations announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed for two days in lieu of former United States (US) president George H.W. Bush's memorial service.

The funeral service for the 41st president - who died last week aged 94 - will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

The nominees, therefore, will now be announced on December 7, instead of December 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy announced several changes to the nominations process including the amount of nominees for the 'General Field' categories (record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and best new artist) - which will increase from five to eight.

According to the announcement, "This change will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year's best recordings."

The upcoming Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
61st Grammy Awards George bush George buh death Funeral Grammy delayed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp