Home Entertainment English

Robbie Williams blames himself for having no act in 'The X Factor' final

Singer Robbie Williams thinks he was delusional to think he could coach his performers from half way across the world.

Published: 04th December 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Robbie Williams

Singer Robbie Williams (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Robbie Williams says it is because he was away for three weeks in South America while on tour, which damaged his performers' chances of making it all the way to the final on "The X Factor".

The TV judge, 44, was away from the reality series while he toured in South America. He thinks he was "delusional" to think he could coach his performers from half way across the world.

The singer's comments come after after Dalton Harris, 24, was crowned winner in the final after being mentored to success by Louis Tomlinson, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Simon Cowell's act Scarlett, 21, finished as runner-up and another of Tomlinson's acts, Anthony Russell, 28, came third.

Williams said how he would have had his act Acacia & Aaliyah, who were eliminated in week six and finished in fourth place, sing different songs if he had been there with them.

He told The Sun: "Had I been with them maybe I wouldn't have had them perform Maniac. But from South America it's difficult to feel the temperature of the performance.

"I watched it in Guadalajara in Mexico thinking, 'I wish they hadn't done that'. That's down to me. My not being there cost them, I think. But I'm delusional and think I'm going to win everything, which is how I've got this far - delusions."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The X Factor The X Factor final Robbie Williams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp