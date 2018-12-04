By ANI

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'Captain Marvel' have released a new action-packed trailer of the film, featuring Brie Larson.

The trailer, set in 1995, gives fans a fresh glimpse into the interplanetary battle; key to the film's plot.

In the clip, the Oscar-winning actor stars as Carol Danvers, a part-human, part-alien Air Force pilot with extraordinary powers, who begins to question her descent after she starts remembering her previous life on Earth. She is the first female Marvel superhero to get her own standalone movie.

Marvel Studios took to Twitter to share the trailer, writing, "Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel. In theaters March 8, 2019."

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. In theaters March 8, 2019. pic.twitter.com/o1zqgcg90t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 4, 2018

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the flick also features Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his familiar Marvel Studios role as Nick Fury. The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Annette Bening.