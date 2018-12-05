Amy Schumer calls Meghan Markle her nemesis

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amy Schumer says Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is her nemesis because they both are pregnant at the same time.

The 37-year-old "I Feel Pretty" star sat down with InStyle for a video segment titled "How to Not Give a S*** What Anybody Thinks," which was published on Monday.

During the short clip, Schumer - who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer-joked about being pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle, referring to the Duchess of Sussex as her "nemesis."

"Why is she my nemesis?" Schumer asked in the cheeky video. "Because she's pregnant at the same time as me and not going to let her get away with that."

Defending her point that everyone is a narcissist, Schumer went on to explain, "So maybe I'm feeling competitive, like, "Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she's wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I've been wearing flats for the last four years.'"

Wrapping up her argument, Schumer quipped that nobody truly cares about her appearance as an expectant mother because people "really only care about themselves."

This is not the first time that Schumer has drawn wisecracking parallels between her and Markle, 37, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Ahead of her pregnancy announcement, she alluded to the exciting news on her own Instagram feed with a spoof on a Harry and Markle photo.

Days later, the actress shared a topless photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open as a result of morning sickness.