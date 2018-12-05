Home Entertainment English

Will Smith' s daughter 'really tested' him

Smith shared his father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., ran a tight ship during his youth due to his background in the Air Force.

Published: 05th December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood Actor Will Smith. |AFP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Will Smith says his daughter Willow "really tested" him after she achieved early fame with her "Whip My Hair" single.

The father of three, who is 50, spoke to Haute Living about experiencing a "mutiny" within his family in 2012 after his daughter Willow, 18, admitted she had to "forgive" him for how he handled her early fame, reports people.com.

His family's reaction to his leadership style culminated in the movie star changing his perspective on how he viewed his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children. The moment led him to consider joining social media, he said.

"(I) secretly call (2012) the year of the mutiny. And 2012 was really the year that my family rejected the direction of my leadership. And that was the main thing that happened.," Smith explained.

Smith shared his father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., ran a tight ship during his youth due to his background in the Air Force.

"He dealt with the family like a soldier. I was used to the whole family working the family business and being run like a military unit. You follow orders, you have goals, you achieve things and there's punishment from the higher ranks if you don't do what you are told to do," said Smith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Will Smith Whip My Hair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp