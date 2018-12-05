Willow took years to forgive her father Will Smith

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, says it took her years to forgive her father for how he handled her fame in music career.

In an episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk", the 18-year-old Willow, who released her debut single "Whip my hair" in 2010, said: "I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole 'Whip my hair thing'. It was mostly Daddy because he was so, like, harsh at certain times.

"It was like a couple years, trying to regain trust for trying for not feeling like I wasn't listened to or no one cared what I felt during that time."

While she learned to forgive her parents, Willow added she also had to learn to forgive herself, reported people.com.

"And I had to forgive myself because I felt guilty because everyone is trying to make me better, trying to make my dream. But I didn't really understand what my dream entailed."

Earlier this year, Willow also admitted that she had cut herself during her song's success as a way to cope with the pressures of fame.

"It was after that whole 'Whip my hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?" Willow wrote.