Hollywood actress Sheridan Smith to take break from limelight

Smith's recent documentary 'Sheridan Smith: Coming Home' detailed both her professional success and personal woes.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:55 PM

heridan Smith

Hollywood actress Sheridan Smith (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Actress Sheridan Smith will be taking a break from the spotlight to avoid another mental breakdown.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old actress, who confessed she "nearly lost her mind last year", is keen to avoid the same fate after a troublesome few years, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"She is very conscious of letting things get on top of her, so she has booked some time off and is just going to have some me time," said a source.

Smith's recent documentary "Sheridan Smith: Coming Home" detailed both her professional success and personal woes.

In an earlier interview, Sheridan had said she "lost the plot, her mind and had a massive meltdown" when her father Colin died in 2016 after a sudden cancer battle.

Hollywood Sheridan Smith

