Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds to produce horror story

Reynolds will produce the project through his Maximum Effort production company along with Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ryan Reynolds will produce horror story "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine".

Twentieth Century Fox has partnered with New Regency to buy supernatural horror project "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine" and set it up with Reynolds and Vertigo Entertainment, reports variety.com.

Reynolds will produce the project through his Maximum Effort production company along with Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds to star in Shawn Levy's sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy'

Jasper DeWitt wrote the novella "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine", originally published on Reddit No Sleep, about an idealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient.

The bidding for the project was described as very competitive with several studios and other production companies chasing the property.

Reynolds is attached only as a producer. No actors or directors have been hired.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp