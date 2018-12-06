Ryan Reynolds to produce horror story

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ryan Reynolds will produce horror story "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine".

Twentieth Century Fox has partnered with New Regency to buy supernatural horror project "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine" and set it up with Reynolds and Vertigo Entertainment, reports variety.com.

Reynolds will produce the project through his Maximum Effort production company along with Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo.

Jasper DeWitt wrote the novella "The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine", originally published on Reddit No Sleep, about an idealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient.

The bidding for the project was described as very competitive with several studios and other production companies chasing the property.

Reynolds is attached only as a producer. No actors or directors have been hired.