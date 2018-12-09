Home Entertainment English

Actress-singer Jana Kramer slams body shamers

Jana Kramer shared that had she posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo, I would have probably been shamed too.

Jana Kramer

Actress-singer Jana Kramer (Photo | Jana Kramer Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGLES: Actress-singer Jana Kramer is frustrated with hateful comments directed towards her over her body, just over a week after she welcomed son Jace Joseph, her second child with husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer of "One Tree Hill" fame had posted a photo in which she wore form-fitting clothing, and was at the receiving end of some nasty comments, reported people.com.

"A few things because honestly I'm so frustrated and I need to vent this," Kramer, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a cropped image of the star lifting her shirt to reveal her stomach.

"I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I'm so glad I didn't which is why this photo is now cropped. It's amazing the comments and how rude some people be."

Kramer shared that had she "posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo, I would have probably been shamed too".

"Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame? Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way?

"Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift someone up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let's give that a try," she remarked before concluding her post by telling her followers, "I love y'all. Back to my baby."

The couple's son was born in Los Angeles on November 29.

