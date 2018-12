By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amy Schumer, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, has shared a second graphic vomiting video with her social media fans.

On Saturday, Schumer posted an Instagram video of her getting sick over a toilet, reported people.com.

"Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom. Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. So blessed, God's miracle," Schumer captioned the post.