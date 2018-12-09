Hailey Baldwin calls out people 'tearing apart' her relationships on Instagram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Hailey Baldwin does not like all the social media attention she is getting after marrying Justin Beiber.

Calling out people to stop judging things that they don't know, and addressing trolls who try to tear down her relationship, the 22-year-old penned a few notes on her Instagram story. She discussed the "immediate anxiety" she feels when she opens the social media platform.

"Being off Instagram is the best thing ever," she wrote. "Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much happy [sic] as a person.. the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up."

In another slide, she discussed the benefits of Instagram, including the ability to stay in touch with people, but sometimes, "the ends don't always justify the means."

The model also mentioned how Instagram takes a toll on her and affects her relationship with others. She wrote, "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive."

"The world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate, and division," she concluded her statement.

Hailey and Justin, who secretly tied the knot in September, are all set to celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The much-in-love couple, who first met in 2009, have dated on and off for many years. The two got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas.